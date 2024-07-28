The update will be available to all players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S starting on August 13th and as we get closer to the release, some thematic videos have been published in these days, such as the one below dedicated to the NewGame+ .

Post launch support for Atlas Fallen continues, with the developers of Deck 13 soon to release the Reign of Sand mega-update which they call the “definitive version of the game”, which will give players more than one good reason to return or approach this action RPG for the first time by adding new enemies, armor, equipment options and gameplay dynamics.

What’s new in Reign of Sand

As usual, in this mode players will be able to start a new game keeping all their equipment, money and progress. Therefore starting with an advantage compared to the first adventure, or you can take the opportunity to play on a higher difficulty.

In this regard, one of the novelties introduced with Reign of Sand is the difficulty level “Nightmare”which as the name suggests will not be a walk in the park and will ask players to master the combat system to the fullest.

To counterbalance, players will also find new armor and Essence Stone (which you can admire in the video below), changes to the progression system and a new mechanic that will allow you to further enhance your character to face the new challenges of the update. At the same time there will also be new enemies and missionswhich will offer new stimuli even to those who have already seen everything of the base game.

Atlas Fallen is action RPG set in a ruined desert world ruled by a corrupted god who has unleashed creatures called wraiths, which players will obviously have to challenge, alone or in a two-person co-op mode. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review.