Deck 13 Interactive This time he offers us a title with a strong artistic sense, permeated by the spirit of discovery: Atlas Fallen which we offer you in review, does not aim to be the new point of reference for action games, but rather a summary of what has been good so far in the reference genre. Derivative without compromise but really fun and satisfying from the early stages of the game. Let’s see how our adventure unfolded in this review between desert and forest!

The fall

An evil God arrived in a prosperous kingdom, centuries before our days: this visitor came from space, decreed the end of kingdoms, and his hegemony was clear right away. Some peoples became his disciples, others instead slaves. There were small attempts at rebellion, culminating in the defeat and end of these peoples. Centuries passed and mankind, which was enslaved, cried out for a savior.

In the guise of an unspecified and personalized hero, we will get in touch with a glove imbued with an ancient power, able to shape the world around us and escape the shackles of fate. An ancient soul resides in the glove, which will accompany us on your journey. Unfortunately, although powerful, this spirit does not remember anything, and it will be up to us to reconstruct the memories of him (and we will certainly not reveal now how it will go).

Atlas Fallen pushes us to go forward, to know and discover every secret in every map it presents: immense spaces in which there will be teleporters (which will be unlocked once discovered), and which we will be able to cover also thanks to the extraordinary ability of the glove, which will allow us to run on the sands gliding on it like a flying carpet.

The glove it is also able to make us perform HUGE leaps and an aerial momentum that will cover several meters, which is useful in both battle and scouting.

The rebirth

The glove of the game represents rebirth of the world, capable with its power to lift (literally) i treasures submerged by the sands and of bring vegetation back to life of the world. Once you start the game you will understand that the glove needs to be upgraded, and to do that you will have to look for gods fragments scattered here and there on the maps. In the course of the adventure we will meet several NPCsin the outposts, in the few remaining cities, or even simply in the desert.

Some NPCs will give access to side missions that will reward us with energy to upgrade weapons, armor and skills, but also with money to spend, especially with Merchants. Let’s start from armor:in Atlas Fallen we will go around decked out like tanks, and as we access new areas of the game, we will be offered more and more performing armor. Armor determines both yours characteristics such as vitality, strength and defense, both the “Advantages“.

Each armor has from two to four levels of enhancement, where each of them unlocks passive skills, and allows you to obtain an Advantage point that will be spent in a specific table. THE Advantages they are passive skills that we can reset at will and change from time to time. There are skills dedicated to exploration, such as for example the increase in speed (temporary) when you slip on the sands, activated by picking up a flower on the fly, or skills aimed at combat, such as an attack bonus if we equip a number of red skills equal to 5.

We will have two weapons at our disposal (actually there are more, but in order not to spoil the surprise, let’s say that they are basically two), but differently from other games, in Atlas Fallen you will use different “pop-up” weapons: by default your hero appears unarmed and only when you use the attack button will the weapon that you have pre-selected appear. The ax will do a lot of damage but it will slowly load the barImpetusplaced under your health, while the Whip will do less damage but it will allow you to dash at the enemy and load quickly the aforementioned bar.

Charging the Impetus is essential, because at each step the hero will unlock active skills that you will use as you see fit. With increasing of Impetus they will increase Also speed And damage that you will bring to the enemy. However yourself you will be weaker: you will receive more damage from enemies, although you will be more difficult to hit thanks to the speed that the Momentum will give you. There is also a proactive defense, called Skin of Stone which similarly to what was seen in Mortal Shell, will transform you into a statue for a brief moment, and if the enemy hits you in those conditions, he will suffer a penalty. Smaller enemies will be stunned by your defense, while larger ones, after 3 parried attacks, they will be petrified and they will take massive damage from your attacks for a while.

Still in terms of Impetus, once you reach the desired step, you can unleash the full power of the bar in one devastating finishing move which, in addition to inflicting considerable damage, could enhance you with bonuses depending on the skills you have inserted into the glove. You can equip an active skill for each step of power Surge of the gauntlet and 3 passive skills for each step. Gradually you will become war machines. To help you in terms of Health you will have your own instead Idol: an object that will regenerate your life points and that will recharge at each step reached by Impetus.

Bosses and enemies in general will most of the time be huge and different from each other, with different movesets and different steps. There are different huge enemies, considering only the “big” ones, each with its own characteristics. Let’s take for example one of the first ones, called Bonecrushera sort of scorpion with a man’s torso as tall as a building: the boss will have four to five armored elements on his body, and to defeat him we will have to destroy every element and then seriously damage his health. With each loss of armor the enemy will go into a ragecarrying out a series of deadly attacks, sometimes unstoppable and which you will have to avoid.

Among the sands of time

Atlas Fallen it is undoubtedly a game atypicalderivative at best but funny and peculiar: despite the myriad of call back to the modern and non-modern gaming world, these will not annoy or bore you, on the contrary it is one of its strong points, with the ability to mix together many elements of success grabbed by hand other productions and then merge them in a coherent way.

You will undoubtedly have fun exploring, in search of what was once a great kingdom now buried under the sand. The sense of discovery and the majesty of the scenic elements gives to Atlas Fallen an exotic air, undoubtedly different from the usual, which will make you want more at every opportunity. Almost complete freedom of movement around the map, freedom of choice; there are many things that can be done, e not strictly related to combata point definitely in its favor.

The combat system is undoubtedly the focus of the development team. This is solid and no-nonsense, you will be thrown into the fray without much ceremony and, although in the early stages you will feel inferior to any enemy, once you get the hang of the controls and unlock a few skills, you will feel powerful and able to take on anyone with the smile. Atlas Fallen’s combat is something that we will remember over time for fluency and enjoyment, this is beyond any doubt. It’s the title you don’t expect but will probably love over time.