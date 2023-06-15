Atlas Fallenthe interesting action RPG developed by Deck13, shows itself with a new trailer which offers an overview of the gameplayintroducing us to the setting and the characters we’ll be dealing with during the game’s campaign.

Out on August 10th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Atlas Fallen will see us engaged in a difficult mission: to face the evil sun god, Thelosin an attempt to annihilate it together with the powerful creatures at its service.

A desperate venture? No, thanks to Glove: a magical artifact that allows our character to obtain extraordinary abilities, move at great speed on the sandy lands, use shape-shifting weapons and aerial maneuvers capable of standing up to any enemy.

The system developed by Deck13 translates into a visually spectacular, intriguing experience, full of remarkable boss fights that will characterize our progression within a story that promises to be truly fascinating.

Last March we previewed the demo of Atlas Fallen, finding it fascinating and full of good ideas but still a bit woody in terms of the combat system.