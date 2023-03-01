Atlas Fallenthe new action RPG developed by Decks 13 and coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it has a exit date official, revealed by the opening of pre-orders on the PlayStation Store: the game will be available starting May 16th.

Announced with a trailer at Opening Night Live 2022, Atlas Fallen has encountered some obstacles along the way that have resulted in a postponement, but it seems that the experience that the German team has defined more similar to God of War and Horizon than to The Surge and Dark Souls is now ready for its debut.

The developers commented on the news with a post on Twitter in which they say that the time of silence is over and that we must prepare for a different approach from the studio, which will therefore reactivate all communication channels to promote its new projects.

Along with the release date has also arrived a new synopsis for Atlas Fallen, which we report below:

“Rise from the dust and free humanity from the oppression of the corrupted gods.

Glide over the sands of a timeless land filled with far-off dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful shapeshifting weapons and devastating sand-enhanced abilities in spectacular and challenging combat.

Seek and harvest the essence of your enemies to develop your own playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a solo or fully co-op campaign.”

Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm.

