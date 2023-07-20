Atlas Fallen it shows itself again with a new one trailer focused on the fightswhich will likely represent an important element in this third-person action game that looks at examples of considerable importance.

This is the new game by the authors of The Surge announced at the Opening Night Live in 2022, therefore about a year ago.

Despite the background of the developers, Atlas Fallen does not present itself precisely as an action RPG with souls-like influences, but rather as a real third-person action.

As we also reported in our recent test, Atlas Fallen presents itself as a title that looks to God of War and similar titles, but placing everything in a broader context.