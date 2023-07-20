Atlas Fallen it shows itself again with a new one trailer focused on the fightswhich will likely represent an important element in this third-person action game that looks at examples of considerable importance.
This is the new game by the authors of The Surge announced at the Opening Night Live in 2022, therefore about a year ago.
Despite the background of the developers, Atlas Fallen does not present itself precisely as an action RPG with souls-like influences, but rather as a real third-person action.
As we also reported in our recent test, Atlas Fallen presents itself as a title that looks to God of War and similar titles, but placing everything in a broader context.
Atlas Fallen and its features
In many respects, the game suggests Forspoken for the open world presented and some combat dynamics that are halfway between pure action and RPG. However, the game world is mostly made up of interconnected macro-areas, with some attention to level design.
The combat system it is still fast and dynamic, as demonstrated by this new trailer focused precisely on this element. With the idea of becoming the “ultimate champion”, in Atlas Fallen we take the power of a mysterious fighting glove with special powers, with the possibility of developing your own unique style through various evolutions.
