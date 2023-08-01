Atlas Fallen is the protagonist of a funny live action trailers published by Deck13, in which we are introduced to the mysterious Sand Lord. Who is it about? And what is he observing in his crystal ball?

Out August 10 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Atlas Fallen is an action RPG with a fantasy setting in which we will find ourselves facing legendary creatures in the context of spectacular fights based on special powers.

In fact, in the game we will be able to wear the Gauntlet, a magic glove which gives our character extraordinary abilities, allowing him to slide quickly on the sand and use shape-shifting weapons with which to defeat any opponent.