Atlas Fallenthe action RPG from Deck13, is now available for purchase at PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For the occasion, the launch trailerwhich you can view in the player below.
The movie offers a brief introduction to the game and some glimpses of the desert world of the game with some sequences dedicated to the fights, which see the player face enemies using special weapons capable of changing shape.
Atlas Fallen an action with some good ideas but that does not hit the mark
After having tried the souls-like path with the two The Surge, Deck13 with Atlas Fallen offers us an action RPG set in a ruined desert world dominated by a corrupt god who has unleashed creatures called ghosts, which players will clearly have to challenge, solo or via a two-person cooperative mode.
As explained in our Atlas Fallen review, the game offers a fascinating setting with a lot of potential, as well as some very interesting ideas on the gameplay front, however it is heavily penalized by a lackluster narrative, a lack of variety in content and some shortcomings on the front of the combat system which makes it imprecise and edgy.
