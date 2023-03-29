Deck 13 and Focus Entertainment have announced the launch of the action RPG Atlas Fallen was postponed of a few months. Previously set for May 16, the new release date is scheduled for August 10, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

The news came via a statement on Twitter, where the team explains that the postponement was decided to give developers extra time to create the best possible experience. On the other hand, new details on Atlas Fallen will be revealed at the beginning of the summer, including new gameplay sequences and a first taste of the dynamics of the drop-in co-op.

“Our goal has always been to create a memorable A-RPG experience with a unique setting, exhilarating gameplay and the option to play seamless co-op with a friend. We would like to give the game a a little bit more time, which will allow us to make the best possible version of Atlas Fallen,” reads the Deck 13 press release.

“To reach this milestone, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the worldwide release of Atlas Fallen to August 10, 2023. We apologize for this disappointing news. We will be back in early summer to share game updates, including new gameplay footage. and first look at drop-in co-op.”

Just a few weeks ago a new gameplay trailer of the game was presented and on the pages of Multiplayer.it you will also find our proven Atlas Fallen with the first impressions on the Deck 13 RPG action.