The Publisher Focus Entertainment announced that Atlas Fallennew fantasy RPG developed by Deck13a study that also gave birth to The Surgewill be published next May 16th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S And pc. Also, a new gameplay trailer will be released soon.

According to what can be read on the official website of Atlas Fallen, the adventure will be set in a desert kingdom full of ancient dangers and mysteries. In this context the player will be in charge of hunting mythological creatures taking advantage of powerful weapons and spectacular skills, creating truly exciting fights. Users will therefore have the opportunity to give a unique imprint to their adventure, which they can enjoy alone or in the company of a friend second player.

The first trailer of Atlas Fallen was shown during the Gamescom of last year. Although the video was mainly made up of cinematic scenes, in the final part some short game sequences were shown, in which the protagonist could be observed wandering among the dunes, exploring ancient cavesand show the use of various weapons from body to body. Few enemies were shown in the trailer, including a crab-like creature and opponents encased in frozen crystals. Possible that next trailer do you show more game sequences?