Revenues were driven by catalog titles and the success of some launches, but they could have been much better if Atlas Fallen hadn't flopped.

In the financial report with the results of the first half of the fiscal year 2023/2024, Focus Entertainemnt defined the results of the action Atlas Fallen as disappointing despite 30% revenue growth.

Atlas Flop

So the EBITDA (gross operating margin) reached 23.9 million euros, with an increase of 5 million compared to last year. However, the gross margin was 20.7 million dollars, with EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets) falling by 1.5 million euros, a sharp decline compared to the previous year precisely because of Atlas Fallen.

The titles that did particularly well were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, SnowRunner and Insurgency: Sandstorm. Good results also for Aliens Dark Descent, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Chants of Sennaar, launched in the indicated period.

In short, it seems that only the largest productions have disappointed, which however Focus wants to continue to support, so much so that it has foreseen the arrival of new content for the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year (April-September 2024) .

Estimates for next year are also very positive, given the launches of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on February 13, 2024 and Expeditions: A MudRunner Game on March 5, 2024.