Development studio Deck 13 published a post about X in which they outlined what we can expect for Atlas Fallen during 2024. Naturally we are talking about new content and changes related to updates programmed.

Updates coming soon

The tweet with the announcement

The post is decidedly concise, but still interesting, especially for those interested in the game and who hadn't considered it due to all the other important releases during 2023.

We therefore talk about “new mechanics”, “additional essence stones”, a “new level”, a “remade introduction” and “more”. None of the items listed were detailed, but Deck 13 she made a point of specifying that she is committed to improving the game, and then thanked the players for their support.

On Steam a new image of the game has also been published, which should be a taste of what's new.

The image published on Steam

If you are interested, you currently can buy the game with 50% discount.

Atlas Fallen was launched without much fanfare on August 9, 2023, paying a lot for the almost simultaneous release with Baldur's Gate 3, released on August 6. Despite the less than exceptional sales, Deck 13 has updated it several times, so much so that on Steam the latest reviews are “very positive” and in stark contrast to the negative reviews of previous months.