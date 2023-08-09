The first emerged online reviews Of Atlas Fallen, the new action game by Deck13, decidedly fluctuating in the opinions. THE votes critics range from a single 9 / 10 to a sonorous 4 / 10, a sign of the presence of lights and shadows within the experience.
The voting list
Let’s see the list of votes:
- Multiplayer.it – 6.5 / 10
- TechRaptor – 9/10
- AltChar – 80 / 100
- GGGrecon – 4/5
- Lords Of Gaming – 8/10
- Gaming Trend – 75/100
- PlayStation Universe – 7.5/10
- But Why Tho? – 7.5 / 10
- WellPlayed – 7.5/10
- Cerealkillerz – 7.3/10
- Destructoid – 7/10
- TV Spoilers – 7/10
- Xbox Era – 6.9/10
- GameGrin – 6.5/10
- Nerdburglars – 6.5/10
- Gameblogs – 6/10
- The Outerhaven Productions – 3/5
- Press Start – 6/10
- Saving Content – 3 / 5
- GamesHub – 2/5
- Try Hard Guides – 4/10
As you can see the game received mostly ratings between 7.5 and 6, with some positive peaks of 8 and more and some negative peaks. Those who liked it talk about a title that looks to some classics of the past but which adds its own personal touch to the action, those who didn’t like it talk about a badly written title and with a combat system not too satisfying. In general it seems to be an experience not to be despised, especially if you get caught up in the scenery.
