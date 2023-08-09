The first emerged online reviews Of Atlas Fallen , the new action game by Deck13, decidedly fluctuating in the opinions. THE votes critics range from a single 9 / 10 to a sonorous 4 / 10, a sign of the presence of lights and shadows within the experience.

The voting list

Atlas Fallen promised well

Let’s see the list of votes:

Multiplayer.it – ​​6.5 / 10

TechRaptor – 9/10

AltChar – 80 / 100

GGGrecon – 4/5

Lords Of Gaming – 8/10

Gaming Trend – 75/100

PlayStation Universe – 7.5/10

But Why Tho? – 7.5 / 10

WellPlayed – 7.5/10

Cerealkillerz – 7.3/10

Destructoid – 7/10

TV Spoilers – 7/10

Xbox Era – 6.9/10

GameGrin – 6.5/10

Nerdburglars – 6.5/10

Gameblogs – 6/10

The Outerhaven Productions – 3/5

Press Start – 6/10

Saving Content – 3 / 5

GamesHub – 2/5

Try Hard Guides – 4/10

As you can see the game received mostly ratings between 7.5 and 6, with some positive peaks of 8 and more and some negative peaks. Those who liked it talk about a title that looks to some classics of the past but which adds its own personal touch to the action, those who didn’t like it talk about a badly written title and with a combat system not too satisfying. In general it seems to be an experience not to be despised, especially if you get caught up in the scenery.