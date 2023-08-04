Atlas Fallen shows itself again, this time with a gameplay trailers focused on combat advanced and the maneuvers that our character can perform to keep up with the strongest opponents during the campaign.

From perfect parries that stun the enemy to the attack of his weak points, passing through the indicator that allows you to perform a spectacular special, the repertoire that we will have available in Atlas Fallen promises very well.

Moreover, the one released today is not the first trailer of the Atlas Fallen fights, which is completely normal considering that the clashes will play a central role within the experience.