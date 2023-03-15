As promised, Focus Entertainment today released a gameplay trailers Of Atlas Fallen, the new action RPG developed by Deck 13 arriving in May on PC and current generation consoles. You can view the video in the player below.

The movie offers us a new taste of the gameplay of Atlas Fallen, which is proposed as a rather lively action, where our character will be able to perform spectacular combinations of attacks using transformable weapons. The video also offers us some glimpses of the desert open world that will be the backdrop to our businesses, which we will be able to cross quickly, literally slipping on the sand.

Atlas Fallen will be available from May 16, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our preview of the new Deck 13 action RPG.

On Focus Entertainment Store pre-orders are available Signature Edition at the price of 99.99 euros. This extremely limited edition Collector’s Edition (100 copies worldwide), includes an exclusive illustration created by the game’s art director James Lowe printed on wood with a numbered laminated wood frame, a certificate of authenticity hand signed by the artist, a digital or physical copy of the game for the chosen platform with cover art by James Lowe, and the Ruin Rising Pack DLC pack.

