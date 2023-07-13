Atlas Fallen it shows itself again, in this case with a video diary focused on gameplay of the interesting action RPG developed by Deck13, to be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 10th.

Entered the gold phase a few days ago, Atlas Fallen will see us explore a large open world full of dangers and opponents that we will have to face by learning the dynamics of a combat system spectacular and multifaceted, based on the use of different weapons.

“Over the years, the innovators at Deck13, a small but talented team of developers based in Frankfurt, Germany, have constantly strived to improve the RPG experiences they offer by exploring new ideas within their in-house engine , Fledge,” the statement reads in English.