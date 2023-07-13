Atlas Fallen it shows itself again, in this case with a video diary focused on gameplay of the interesting action RPG developed by Deck13, to be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 10th.
Entered the gold phase a few days ago, Atlas Fallen will see us explore a large open world full of dangers and opponents that we will have to face by learning the dynamics of a combat system spectacular and multifaceted, based on the use of different weapons.
“Over the years, the innovators at Deck13, a small but talented team of developers based in Frankfurt, Germany, have constantly strived to improve the RPG experiences they offer by exploring new ideas within their in-house engine , Fledge,” the statement reads in English.
Atlas UFO Robot
“Players will soon be able to explore the fascinating world of Atlas and battle its extraordinary beasts: the game will be released in August, prolonging or accompanying the joy of summer days and holidays”, continues the description of the development team.
“Meanwhile, the gameplay presentation offers a glimpse into the upcoming thrill of combining exploration and combat, with the vision of the people who created it.”
“Let yourself be carried away by their vibrant energy as you prepare for a world covered in sand, full of hidden mysteries and breathtaking locations, and an easy-to-use and powerful combat system, offering instant sensations and freedom to customize your play style. “
