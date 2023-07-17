Focus Entertainment and the developers of Deck13 have released a new trailer Of Atlas Fallendedicated to the options for customizing our virtual avatar.
As we can see in the video, players will be able to customize the protagonist’s armor from top to bottom, from equipment pieces to fabric materials, from colors to ornamental accessories, with numerous options and potentially infinite combinations.
In all of this you won’t even have to worry about having to sacrifice aesthetics by virtue of stats or vice versa, as Atlas Fallen will have a system of transmogrificationwhich therefore allows you to change the appearance of any piece of equipment with another in our possession without changing its properties.
You can brag about your character to your friends
Once your character is fully dressed up, you can brag about the result with your friends. In fact, it is possible to face Atlas Fallen alone or in the company of another player thanks to the co-op mode.
For the rest, we remind you that the game will be available from August 10, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. To while away the wait you can read our tried Atlas Fallen.
