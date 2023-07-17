Focus Entertainment and the developers of Deck13 have released a new trailer Of Atlas Fallendedicated to the options for customizing our virtual avatar.

As we can see in the video, players will be able to customize the protagonist’s armor from top to bottom, from equipment pieces to fabric materials, from colors to ornamental accessories, with numerous options and potentially infinite combinations.

In all of this you won’t even have to worry about having to sacrifice aesthetics by virtue of stats or vice versa, as Atlas Fallen will have a system of transmogrificationwhich therefore allows you to change the appearance of any piece of equipment with another in our possession without changing its properties.