From the hand of the Argentine Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and the Colombian Julián Quiñones, the current champion #Atlas thrashed 3-0 to #Tigers in the Jalisco Stadium and is heading to the final of the #Closure2022. Will there be a comeback in the Volcano?#LeDamosAlasALaNoticia #LigaBBVAMX #LigaMX #Liguilla pic.twitter.com/ZVshDRf8Uj — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 19, 2022

The first shot on goal came at minute 33 when Quinones he scoffed and advanced, yielding the ball to Louis Reyeswho passed it to the captain Aldo Rochawho took a low shot that went straight into the hands of the Argentine Nahuel Guzman.

Already in the plugin, Michael Herrera made changes to try to improve his defensive apparatus, while for the locals, the Peruvian Anderson Santamariawho used a mask to protect his nose, had to leave at 54′.

Despite winning, those of the Argentine Diego Coca they wanted to go for more, although the U of Nuevo Leon he did not lower his arms having a dangerous action with the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldobut the Argentine Emmanuel Aguilera prevented the bow from falling.

When the royal discount seemed closer, a genius came from Quinones to seal the 3-0. The South American easily eluded his markers to take a shot with effect from outside the area that surpassed the Paton.