This Wednesday at Jalisco StadiumAtlas took advantage of the locality in the first leg semifinal of Clausura 2022, of the Liga MX, to exhibit 3-0 to the Tigres, who once again left much to be desired on the field, so now they will seek to turn around next Saturday in the Volcano.
From the initial whistle, the current champion went on the attack knowing that his position in the table did not help them, generating danger through the Colombian Julian Quinoneswhich again came out lit as before Chivas.
The first shot on goal came at minute 33 when Quinones he scoffed and advanced, yielding the ball to Louis Reyeswho passed it to the captain Aldo Rochawho took a low shot that went straight into the hands of the Argentine Nahuel Guzman.
It was at 36′ when the foxes They got a penalty in favor. Quinones made a long wall with the Ecuadorian Hannibal Chalawho upon entering the area was shot down by El Paton. The Argentinian Julius Furch was in charge of specifying.
Already in the plugin, Michael Herrera made changes to try to improve his defensive apparatus, while for the locals, the Peruvian Anderson Santamariawho used a mask to protect his nose, had to leave at 54′.
The duel continued to be rough, with the Guadalajarans still in the lead despite winning, making it 2-0 half an hour from the end. furch passed the ball to Bonewho took a strong shot from outside the area that he could not reach Nahuel.
Despite winning, those of the Argentine Diego Coca they wanted to go for more, although the U of Nuevo Leon he did not lower his arms having a dangerous action with the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldobut the Argentine Emmanuel Aguilera prevented the bow from falling.
Later, the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He took a shot that was deflected so that the Colombian Camilo Vargas slap and send the ball to the crossbar; moments later, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He was alone in front of the goal sending the ball flying.
When the royal discount seemed closer, a genius came from Quinones to seal the 3-0. The South American easily eluded his markers to take a shot with effect from outside the area that surpassed the Paton.
