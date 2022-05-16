Atlas is in the semifinals. Diego Cocca’s team manages a low profile, but is a serious candidate to win the Liga MX Clausura 2022 title. The black and red team, quietly, had a very good tournament: they qualified directly for the quarterfinals after finishing third in the general table. The Foxes recorded seven wins, six draws and only four losses in the semester.
In the semifinals, Cocca’s squad played two very serious games against Chivas de Guadalajara. Without showing a lucid soccer, rather pragmatic and effective, the red and blacks bothered the Sacred Flock for 180 minutes and stopped the positive inertia that they brought since Ricardo Cadena took control of the club. In the first leg, Atlas prevailed at the Akron Stadium by a score of 1-2 with a double by Jeremy Márquez.
In the second leg, Aníbal Chalá, in the last breaths of the first half, appeared to define a cross and beat goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño. At minute 70 of the second game, Jeremy Márquez, figure of the first leg, was sent off. Even with numerical superiority, Chivas couldn’t beat the Foxes and get into the match.
José Juan Macías, who had been unprecedented in the game, scored in the 89th minute and gave his team slight hope. Finally, the local team advanced to the next round, with all the merits, by an aggregate score of 3-2.
At the beginning of the tournament, many analysts placed Tigres, Monterrey, América and Cruz Azul as the clear candidates to win the Mexican soccer title. Despite its status as current champion, very few communicators saw Atlas as a chance to repeat the feat achieved in December 2021.
Without making much noise, the red and blacks are in the Clausura 2022 semifinals and will seek the two-time championship, which would represent their third Liga MX title.
