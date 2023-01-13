Mazatlan.- After losing 2-1 against Atlas, in Mazatlán FC’s debut in the Clausura 2023, the Cañoneros coach, Gabriel Caballero spoke about the presentation of his team on the field of the Jalisco stadium, where despite pressing on the end, It reached them to be able to add in the duel of day two.

“I liked the reaction, the changes provoked that reaction, we started to be more vertical. We didn’t have many options. We couldn’t carry out what we had in mind, Atlas beat us well, we have to think about what’s to come, turn this game around. We have to become strong at home”.

“With the pressure in attack sometimes there are spaces. The only shot we took on goal was a goal, we shot not-so-good crosses, although the field has improved, it got up quickly, that’s no excuse. Both Ariel Nahuelpán and Aké Loba, who are newcomers, will have to get along better”.

“I hope they put up with me the best way, I think Aké Loba came in well today, obviously they will go little by little, Nahuelpán already had a little more work. Loba barely touched the ball during the week, but today he entered well, ”said the coach.

Regarding the ups and downs of the team during the matches, Caballero commented that the team’s position tries to be the same both at home and away.

“There is always a reaction, and there will always be mistakes, there are also virtues of the rival, there is a bit of everything in defeats. Something that is not there is that we lower our arms, they score a goal and you can be angry or sad for a few minutes, but then the reaction must come. It hurts us because we lose, I think the team will have a good tournament”

“The position of the home and away teams, for me it is the same, the away results have been good, what we have to improve is the home team”, commented the DT.

Regarding the absence of Carlos Vargas, he commented that his departure to Cruz Azul is almost a fact and wished the defender the best of luck in his new stage, he also stressed that it will be a loss of weight for the team.

“The thing about Vargas, there was the possibility that he was not there, I don’t know if everything was done, but we had to take precautions, it will hurt us, I think he was at a great moment, he was an important starter for me, that’s the life of a footballer. Wish you all the luck. We will look for one or two more reinforcements with the directive, “confessed the strategist.

The casualties of Eduard Bello and Nicolás Vikonis are due to injury, as well as the substitution of Oswaldo Alanís, who did not have minutes in the match.

Mazatlán FC is already focusing on its presentation at home, Well, on Friday, January 20, he receives the Guerreros del Santos Laguna at the Kraken stadiumin a duel valid for day two.

The Cañoneros will seek to leave behind the bad taste in their mouths and be able to win at home, in their first game in the Kraken of the semester.