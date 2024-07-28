Guadalajara Mexico.- A great goal from Rivaldo Lozano gave Atlas the victory in their debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

The red-and-black team beat Dynamo Houston 1-0 at the American club’s Shell Energy Stadium in Texas.

Beñat San José was forced to modify its lineup due to Martín Nervo’s injury. The centre-back suffered a twisted ankle during training prior to the tournament, which kept him out of the tournament debut. However, he is expected to return for the next match.

Adrián Mora and Gaddi Aguirre played in defense, as the reinforcement Matheus Doria started on the bench.

In the first few minutes of play, Atlas made two mistakes in their exit that led to goal opportunities for their rival. The first of them was stopped by Colombian Camilo Vargas, and the second went wide.

The rest of the first half was a tight match with few emotions. For Atlas, Jhon Murillo had the clearest chance, but failed in his finish inside the area.

Near the end of the first half, a shot from Jeremy Márquez went wide of the goal.

In the second half, Camilo Vargas saved the Rojinegros’ goal in a timely manner by stopping a shot from Sebas and closing in on Bassi who was on the verge of opening the scoring.

Strategist Beñat San José found the solution for the match on the bench with the entry of Mateo García and Rivaldo Lozano.

With just a few minutes left, a play between the two new arrivals was created on the right side. The Argentinean drove along the edge of the penalty area and passed to his teammate with a backheel, Rivaldo stepped forward and finished with a left-footed shot into the corner for 1-0 in the 83rd minute.

The Foxes earned their first three points of the 2024 Leagues Cup, which will put them on the path to the next round. They will play their second match of the tournament on Thursday, August 1, against Real Salt Lake.