Meloni increasingly weak, Salvini will return to the 2015 National League: that’s why

Let’s start from the numbers that are always sovereign. The Affaritaliani survey (Lab21.01) of 10 August returns this picture: FdI 29.4%, Lega 10.2%, FI 7.6% And the others are basically aligned. The gap between FdI and the League is the same as there was in the past between the two parties with reversed roles, such as in 2018 when the yellow-green government was then launched. The reason is simple: both the League and the Brothers of Italy insist on the same electorate of reference heir to a good extent of the National Alliance and in general of the right. It was precisely the alliance with the Five Stars signed in 2018 that marked the beginning of the comeback of FdI which did not go to government and passed to a strange national opposition while at the local level the center – right presented itself united.

During the period of opposition Giorgia Meloni he has unleashed all possible right-wing populism by tickling the right chords of right-wing militants. Anti-Europe, anti-euro, anti-vaccines, anti-USA, pro Russia and pro Putin, pro Orban (his close friend of him), pro Visegrad group, pro Trump, criticizing Pope Francis and so on. In fact, at the time it was a question of making the most of the choice of the allies Salvini and Berlusconi to govern. The FdI leader preferred tomorrow’s uncertain hen to today’s certain egg and cleared the pot his courage and his risk having been rewarded. And so he came to his triumph last year thanks to the strange crisis triggered by Giuseppe Conte and actually confirmed by Mario Draghi. At that point, however, Meloni immediately found herself against the wall of Brussels and the Atlantic wall which looked at her with great suspicion as a former fascist exponent.

