Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Atlantic | More than 60 migrants are believed to have died on the sea journey from Senegal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Atlantic | More than 60 migrants are believed to have died on the sea journey from Senegal

According to the survivors, the boat had left a Senegalese fishing village. A wooden fishing boat was spotted about 280 kilometers away from one of the islands of Cape Verde.

Over 60 migrants are believed to have died during the Atlantic sea journey from Senegal, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a Spanish fishing vessel spotted a wooden fishing vessel about 280 kilometers from the island of Sal, which belongs to the island nation of Cape Verde. The vessel reported its sighting to the Cape Verdean authorities.

Rescue workers found the bodies of seven people. In addition, 56 people are believed to be missing, an IOM representative told news agency AFP. 38 people survived the sea journey, including four children between the ages of 12 and 16.

According to the survivors, the boat had left the Senegalese fishing village of Fasse Boye on July 10 with 101 people on board, the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

See also  Watch video of the moment police find a bomb in Brasilia

The Cape Verde archipelago is located on the shipping route to the Spanish Canary Islands, about 600 kilometers from the coast of Senegal in West Africa.

#Atlantic #migrants #believed #died #sea #journey #Senegal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – The drought in Europe affects the world production of Olive oil and pushes its price up

Economy - The drought in Europe affects the world production of Olive oil and pushes its price up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result