Atlantic | More than 60 migrants are believed to have died on the sea journey from Senegal

Over 60 migrants are believed to have died during the Atlantic sea journey from Senegal, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a Spanish fishing vessel spotted a wooden fishing vessel about 280 kilometers from the island of Sal, which belongs to the island nation of Cape Verde. The vessel reported its sighting to the Cape Verdean authorities.

Rescue workers found the bodies of seven people. In addition, 56 people are believed to be missing, an IOM representative told news agency AFP. 38 people survived the sea journey, including four children between the ages of 12 and 16.

According to the survivors, the boat had left the Senegalese fishing village of Fasse Boye on July 10 with 101 people on board, the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Cape Verde archipelago is located on the shipping route to the Spanish Canary Islands, about 600 kilometers from the coast of Senegal in West Africa.