“Atlantic melons”: the “Alemanno factor” will push the League to the right

Giorgia Meloni’s sleep has been less peaceful since Sunday. In fact, a political movement has been born centered on the figure of the former minister and former mayor of Rome John Alemanno, former husband of Isabella Rauti and leader of the so-called “social right”. The “Orvieto Manifesto” marks the return of the sovereign right which feels betrayed by a year of Melonian government. We talked about it yesterday



But the speech comes from afar if it is true that already in 2017 this Movement, albeit in a different form, already existed, as demonstrated this interview of mine that I did with Alemanno more than six years ago.

So it is not something improvised dictated by mere tactical considerations, but strategic ones. In all these years Fratelli d’Italia has grown and has become the first party in Italy but what happened to past ideals? Are the militants, the hard core of the right, happy with these “Atlantic melons” very aligned with NATO? Are the militants, the hard core of the right, happy with a pro-Ukraine Italy?

People, especially those who have been involved in politics for many years, don’t like being made fun of. Meloni, in order to govern, has “betrayed” much of her pre-electoral program. In fact, she needed to be accepted in the great Western Chancelleries without whose consent she could not and still cannot govern. The birth in Orvieto of an initial “internal opposition” is only the first step. Alemanno was clear: the right wing in government has made too many compromises, ending up distorting its principles with which it had won the elections. The games have actually been open for some time now.

Matteo Salvini, who will be present at “La Piazza” together with the director Angelo Perrino, has understood this for some time and is relocating the League more to the right, going to fill the consensus space left free by Meloni’s democratization. And already some positions on Justice on La Russa on Santanchè are starting to make a difference. In view of the 2024 European Championships, a big competition will open up in the centre-right and the League has the right ambition to recover spaces and electoral consensus. Salvini, “minister of doing”, as opposed to “Meloni, premier Terracquea”. The aircraft carrier “Giorgia Meloni” is now being pursued by Alemanno and Salvini’s submarines.

Subscribe to the newsletter

