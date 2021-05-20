On June 1 of each year the Atlantic hurricane season begins. In a hurry, “Ana” I’ve already stepped on the gas And according to the National Hurricane Center it has a 70% chance of becoming the first storm of the year in the next 48 hours.

The NHC of the United States raised this Thursday the possibility that this non-tropical low pressure system located east of Bermuda will become “Ana” in 48 hours.

There is a 90% probability that the storm will arise, which would bear the name of Ana because the names are assigned in alphabetical order and according to the list that the World Meteorological Organization draws up each year.

The Miami-based NHC indicated that the non-tropical low-pressure system is located about 700 miles (1,128 km) east of the Bermuda Islands and is expected to develop intensity winds gale later as it moves north.

Ana becomes more intense east of Bermuda. Photo: AP

Between the night of Thursday and Friday it will head west and southwest over warmer waters and Friday is likely to become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

On Sunday or Monday it would move north and northeast.

Season 2021

Officially the hurricane season in the Atlantic begins on June 1, although for years there has always been a storm before that date, which has led some meteorologists to defend the need to overtake it.

Precisely this Thursday the National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere of the United States, on which the NHC depends, had planned to report its latest forecasts about the 2021 hurricane season that has already been anticipated that it will be above normal, but it will not exceed 2020, which broke all records.

María Torres, a meteorologist at the NHC, told Efe last week that she will be “more active than normal, but not so similar to that of 2020 “, as we continue in a cycle of greater cyclonic activity and favorable conditions for the formation of storms.

Destroyed by the Iota hurricane, in Hondruras, in 2020. Photo: AFP

Among the favorable factors for the generation of cyclones, he mentioned the warm temperature of the sea surface at this time, an important fuel for its operation, as well as the foreseeable formation of the meteorological phenomenon “La Niña” in the Pacific.

“The waters of the Atlantic are hot and energy is flowing into the system, and we are also emerging from the” El Niño “phenomenon in the Pacific, which inhibits the creation of hurricanes in the Atlantic.

With the entry of “La Niña” we forecast that “the winds at the highest level will not be as strong and will not inhibit the formation of storms” in the Atlantic basin, the meteorologist said.

With information from EFE

ap