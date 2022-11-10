Historically, the biome is responsible for food security in Brazil, but it does not gain prominence to the detriment of the Cerrado

Agriculture in Atlantic Forest regions is responsible for the production of more than half of the food consumed in Brazil. The biome, however, emits only 26% of the total greenhouse gases in the Brazilian agricultural sector. The data are from a study released on Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) by the NGO SOS Mata Atlântica.

According to the survey, the Atlantic Forest is responsible for:

52% of the country’s vegetable production of food for direct consumption (except corn, soybeans and sugarcane);

30% of non-food plant production (fibers, latex and cotton);

43% of the production of soy, corn and sugar cane, food crops for direct and indirect consumption (animal feed) and energy;

56% of the production of food of animal origin;

and 62% of animal heads (cattle, sheep, poultry, swine).

Called “Food Production in the Atlantic Forest”, the study is by researchers Luís Fernando Guedes Pinto, Jean Paul Metzger and Gerd Sparovek. It had the support of the Josué de Castro Chair, and data from the agricultural censuses of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), MapBiomas and the Atlas of Brazilian Agriculture.

Guedes Pinto, who is also the executive director of SOS Mata Atlântica, compares cultivation in the biome with the Cerrado. 🇧🇷This result is achieved with an area of ​​agricultural use and greenhouse gas emissions comparatively lower than those of the Cerrado, which has become the paradigm and reference of national agriculture in recent decades from the cultivation of monocultures on a large scale and on large properties.”, he highlighted.

Metzger, who works as a professor at the Department of Ecology at USP (University of São Paulo) and adviser to the NGO, pointed out that, historically, the biome is responsible for the country’s food security.

🇧🇷Since the beginning of Portuguese colonization in 1500, the Brazilian agri-food system has basically depended on the Atlantic Forest for most of its history, but its current potential to contribute, in a sustainable way, to the food security of the Brazilian population is still little known and explored”, commented.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷