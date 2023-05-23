Part of the deputies considered the senators’ decision to contest excerpts of the text offensive to the Chamber. It would imply that they would have introduced undue issues on environmental licensing

The changes made by the Senate to the MP (provisional measure) 1,150on the Atlantic Forest, last Tuesday (May 16, 2023) caused discomfort in part of the deputies of the Chamber, mainly in the wing linked to the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Second Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the Government in the Senate, the “discomfort” it happened because deputies saw the challenge of parts of the text as a way for the MP not to return to the Chamber –which will not happen, however, because the senators passed their own amendments.

The text was sent back to the House on May 17. O Power360 found that the MP should be analyzed by deputies next week. The deadline, however, is tight. The PM for the Atlantic Forest expires on June 1st, a Thursday.

Wagner said that Lira and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), talked on the night of May 17: “I believe that [o mal-estar] it’s over. the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) also confirmed the discomfort between the Houses. He stated that the 2, Lira and Pacheco, “they are trying to understand each other”.

Publicly, Lira has denied any “crisis” between the Houses.

The rationale for challenge the excerpts went to thematic impertinence. In the senators’ assessment, there was “tortoises”, jargon of Brasilia’s politics and refers to passages introduced in bills that would be foreign to the original spirit of what was intended to be approved – understand below what was contested.

With the challenge, the Chamber could not resume the excerpts.

However, according to technicians consulted by the Power360, there are alternatives for the passages contested by the senators to be resumed. The deputies could ignore the impeachment and render the senators’ amendments invalid — tension between the Houses would deepen. There is a precedent from 2021, when deputies did this with the MP 1,040/2021 (modernization of the business environment in the country) and sent the text for sanction Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which sanctioned with vetoes.

HOW WAS THE TEXT THAT LEFT THE CHAMBER

the passages contested by the Senate spoke of environmental licensing in the Atlantic Forest and rules for infrastructure works;

indicated the possibility of removing parts of the forest, in addition to defining what should be considered, The Atlantic Forest Law from 2006, or the Complementary Law 140 from 2011;

when it was edited by Bolsonaro, in December 2022, the PM determined a period of 180 days for rural properties to adhere to the PRA (Environmental Regularization Program). This is a device of the Forestry Code that establishes a commitment with rural landowners to compensate for native vegetation and avoid fines. Deputies approved an amendment to the PL that extended the time for membership by 1 year;

the deputies passed from the States to the municipalities the prerogative to approve deforestation in areas with vegetation in stages of regeneration. The objective: to speed up the approval of licenses for investments and infrastructure works;

the text also removed the requirement of lack of "technical and locational alternative" for the suppression of the Atlantic Forest in cases of undertakings. It also excluded the need for compensatory actions for the suppression of native vegetation in the construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply.

IF AMENDMENTS COME BACK, LULA VETA

If the House decides to ignore the challenge made by the senators, the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already committed to vetoing the sections on the suppression of the Atlantic Forest.

“That’s the trend [Lula vetar, se a Câmara retomar trechos sobre supressão da Mata Atlântica]inasmuch as the government’s proposal was to withdraw this matter on the understanding that a change in the Atlantic Forest law should be made by its own instrument”said Jaques Wagner.

The Planalto Palace monitors the tension.

Neither Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) nor Government leaders in Congress classify the episode as a risk to the government’s priority agendas.

jacks wagner leader of the Government in the Senate – “ I don’t see any chance of this thing interfering in the vote on the fiscal milestone, because, look, 1st I think it’s already over . Afterwards, each House has the right to exercise its functions. So, this is the normal procedure, there is no reason to protest against something that is constitutionally foreseen ”,

leader of the Government in the Senate – Randolph Rodrigues, leader of the Government in Congress – “The measure on the part of the Senate of the challenge is more than legitimate, it was exacerbated to the terms of the Provisional Measure, it was a foreign matter. What the president of the National Congress did as a reviewing body was to remove the foreign matter. I am convinced and hope that the Chamber will understand this”.

CRITICISM OF DEPUTY

The session in which the senators challenged the excerpts of the MP included by the plenary of the Chamber had several criticisms of the deputies.

Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) – “ Courage, you see, from the Chamber of Deputies to approve this, in a provisional measure at the end of the year, approved later this year ”;

(PSD-BA) – Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) – said that the text would not include the amendments approved in the Chamber if the joint committees for MPs were functioning: “[…] it is more than proven that the Constitution was very wise when it created a commission to analyze the provisional measures, because, if this had been analyzed in a commission, with a president, with a rapporteur and with several members, I am sure that we would not be debating it”;

(PSD-AM) – said that the text would not include the amendments approved in the Chamber if the joint committees for MPs were functioning: “[…] Jayme Campos (União Brasil-MT) – “Talking about entering the Atlantic Forest to carry out deforestation for a gas pipeline, for a transmission line to carry out deforestation, for a gas pipeline, for a transmission line and, I don’t know, sanitary sewage, etc. This is nonsense! This is called lese-patria. […] He has to be cynical, cretinous, this citizen has to be out of the political scenario of this country, because he doesn’t respect anyone, unfortunately”.

The joint commissions –with deputies and senators– to analyze MPs returned on March 23rd.

The rite was the subject of a institutional impasse between Pacheco and Lira. At the time, the mayor made a tough speech and accused the Senate of “truculence” for wanting to immediately return to the rite of processing provisional measures, with the creation of joint joint commissions, with 12 deputies and 12 senators.

The Constitution determines that MPs, when they arrive at Congress, are analyzed by a joint committee of their own. During the pandemic, provisional measures began to be processed directly in the plenary of the Chamber. This took power away from the senators, who defended the return of the previous system.

The MP dealing with the Atlantic Forest follows the old model: it was analyzed by the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate.