Atlantic Crossing: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Atlantic Crossing, the TV miniseries on Rai 3? We tell you right away: in all three episodes of 3 episodes will be broadcast, except the last of two). The first is Friday 18 June 2021; the last Saturday 26 June 2021. Below is the Rai 3 programming for the miniseries (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 18 June 2021 (episodes: 1, 2 and 3)

Second episode: Friday 25 June 2021 (episodes: 4, 5 and 6)

Third episode: Saturday 26 June 2021 (episodes: 7 and 8)

Duration

But how long (duration) does each episode of Atlantic Crossing last? The broadcast is scheduled from 21.20 to 00.00. The expected duration (including advertising) is therefore approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Atlantic Crossing, but where to see the series on live TV and live streaming? The miniseries, as mentioned, airs on Friday (and Saturday for the last episode) evening (9.20 pm) on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.