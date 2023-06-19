Monday, June 19, 2023
Atlantic | BBC: The submarine that took tourists to the Titanic wreck is missing

June 19, 2023
The authorities have started rescue and search operations.

Tourists the submarine that carried it has disappeared in the Atlantic, says the public broadcasting company BBC.

The ship was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic when it disappeared. According to the US Coast Guard in Boston, a search and rescue operation is underway.

According to the BBC, it is not yet clear how many people may have been on board the ship. According to the BBC, small submarines occasionally take tourists and experts to the wreck.

According to the broadcasting company, multi-day trips cost tens of thousands of dollars. One dive to the wreck takes about eight hours.

The wreck of the Titanic lies at a depth of about 3,800 meters and was discovered in 1985. The ship, which was on its maiden voyage in April 1912, collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic. According to the BBC, even more than 1,500 people died in the accident.

