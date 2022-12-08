Milan – Atlantia bids farewell to Piazza Affari 19 years after its listing. The delisting comes after the takeover bid of Benetton and Blackstone, decided to secure the group from unwelcome incursions such as that of the patron of Acs and Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, who he had come forward with Gip and Brookfield to take over Atlantia to make a stew out of it. In recent weeks, the public tender offer for Schema Alfa, the vehicle held by Edizione and Blackstone, ended with the company obtaining 95.93% of Atlantia’s capital. Furthermore, on the occasion of the announcement of the final data of the takeover bid, the company also announced the timing for the delisting. Borsa Italiana, in fact, ordered the suspension of Atlantia shares from listing on Euronext Milan in the sessions of 7 and 8 December and then proceeded with the revocation starting from the following session (9 December).

Atlantia’s debut on the Stock Exchange dates back to 2003 but his story comes from far away. It all started in 1950 when, on the initiative of the IRI (Institute for Industrial Reconstruction), the Autostrade Concessioni e Costruzioni Company was born. In 1999 Autostrade was privatized and IRI was taken over by a stable core of shareholders led by Edizione (investment holding company founded and controlled by the Benetton family). Four years later, the activities under concession are separated from the non-motorway activities and Autostrade per l’Italia is born and the investment holding company lands in Piazza Affari.

From 2005 onwards, Atlantia began a process of geographical diversification by acquiring the management of toll motorways in Brazil, Chile, India and Poland. In 2021, after having sold the entire investment held in Autostrade per l’Italia to a consortium led by Deposits and Loans Funda profound transformation was initiated which defined the course of the new Atlantia.

The company, with a global presence, not only owns Aeroporti di Roma and Telepass in Italy but is present in the motorway and airport sector also abroad: in the Spanish motorway company Abertis (together with Acs di Perez), in Aéroports de la Cote D’Azur and has minority shares in Getlink, the company that manages the Channel tunnel, and in the German manufacturer Hochtief. From the point of view of financial results, Atlantia closed 2021 with consolidated operating revenues of around €6.3 billion and a gross operating margin (Ebitda) of around €4 billion. Operating investments amounted to approximately 1.1 billion.