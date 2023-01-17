Atlantia: the shareholders’ meeting confirms Giampiero Massolo as president and appoints Alessandro Benetton as vice president

The shareholders’ meeting of Atlantia appointed, until the approval of the 2025 financial statements, the new Board of Directors composed of 11 members: Alessandro Benetton, Ermanno Boffa, Mattia Brentari, Christian Coco, Maurizio Irrera, Jonathan Kelly, Enrico Laghi, Giampiero Massolo, Andrea Pezzangora, Scott Schultz, Andrea Valericonfirming president Giampiero Massolo and nominating Vice president Alessandro Benetton. The shareholders’ meeting appointed, with the same term of office as the board of directors, the new board of statutory auditors, made up of statutory auditors Riccardo Michelutti – as chairman – Benedetta Navarra and Graziano Visentin.

Pending the appointment of the new CEOthe Board of Directors, which met following the Shareholders’ Meeting, confirmed ad interim management powers to Massolo. The Board also confirmed Tiziano Ceccarani as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, also appointing him – subject to the favorable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors – Manager responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents.

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Atlantia, chaired by Giampiero Massolomet to initiate the activities necessary to adopt the Company’s post-delisting governance. The Shareholders’ Meeting was attended by the two shareholders Schemaquarantadue and Schema Alfa (“Bidco”, wholly owned by “HoldCo”) who together hold 100% of Atlantia’s share capital. The shareholders’ meeting resolved to adopt Atlantia’s new Articles of Association, the provisions of which reflect, inter alia, the loss of the “status” of listed company.

Furthermore, the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting authorized an intercompany financing operation through which “HoldCo” will receive a loan from Atlantia for a maximum amount of 8.225 billion euros. This transaction will allow “HoldCo” to immediately repay the bridge loan of 8.225 billion euro contracted last November 2022 to finance part of the consideration for the public purchase offer promoted by theto “HoldCo” through “BidCo”.

The operation of intercompany financing – whose economic terms have been assessed by the independent financial advisor Equityas part of the report prepared by the Board of Directors, carried out at market conditions, will allow for a reduction in the Group’s financial charges. Atlantia expects that the intercompany loan will be repaid as a result of the trilateral merger expected in the first half of 2023. This merger will lead to the incorporation of “HoldCo” and “BidCo” into Atlantia.



