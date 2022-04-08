Arm wrestling, chess game, head-on confrontation. There are several scenarios that lie ahead on the table that will decide the fate of Atlantia. The company that controls Aspi and which will conclude the handover of Autostrade per l’Italia on May 5, has its majority interlocutor in the Holdings Edition owned by the Benetton family, even if in recent weeks a complex situation has arisen which would see Florentino Perez and its ACS ready to take a slice of Atlantia. From pie it would thus pass to stew given that alongside the president of Real Madrid there are two funds, Global Infrastructures Partners (Gip) and Brookfield, which according to the Benetton family are orchestrating a sort of hostile takeover.

The beat and fight had been kept in the negotiation rooms, until the news of an acquisition offer that would include the disposal of Abertis, which controls the Spanish motorways, towards Acs, thus crowning Florentino Perez’s dream of getting his hands on the Iberian concessionaire, while also dividing the other assets of the group. The Edizione holding would therefore immediately go on the defensive, with a total rejection of the preliminary non-binding proposal. Meanwhile, the Blackstone fund is lining up alongside the Benettons, the same fund that will acquire 24.5% of Autostrade per l’Italia in a few weeks. However, the leaked news stirred up the markets, with Atlantia’s stock rising to € 21.26 and then settling at 20.30 at closing, with + 6.87%.

The Benetton family does not seem willing to take a step back, strong of 33% of Atlantia which has control of various mobility and infrastructure assets that Treviso entrepreneurs consider highly strategic. On the other hand, the funds and Perez say they are ready for a more than friendly plan that would give rise to a company capable of concentrating on three areas: airports, railways and mobility services. A choice that would not coincide with the Benettons’ vision. At this point, the outcome of the dispute is postponed for a few weeks, with the parties that are reorganizing themselves and rely on the advice of large credit companies: on the one hand Mediobanca, Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan and on the other Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley , Citi and Rothschild.