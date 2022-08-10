Atlantia postponed the works of Edizione and Blackstone to the end of September

A slight slowdown in the times, but nothing that jeopardizes the success of the operation: the bid by Edizione and Blackstone on Atlantia should be postponed by a month. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it. The crux concerns the authorization process which, on the Bank of Spain and Bank of Italy front, would require more time than initially assumed. The presence of Abertis in the perimeter of the group, in fact, requires the ok of the Iberian central institute. The takeover bid assesses the holding’s assets as a whole 19 billion euros and is aimed at delisting Atlantia from Piazza Affari.

