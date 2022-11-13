Atlante is champion again, but the real promotion incentive is still suspended

The Iron Colts of Atlantean They have become two-time champions of the MX Expansion League and with this, they are the most successful team in the division, after having managed to win the Apertura 2021 and Apertura 2022, in addition, they were the Champion of Champions of the 2021-2022 seasonso if there was a sports promotion they would have already achieved it since last semester.
The team is one of the best projects, if not the best of the MX Expansion Leaguein the two and a half years that it has been in existence, added to the fact that it is a historic Mexican soccer club, unfortunately that does not have its true reward, which is to be part of the First Division again, so everything that happens in that league happens to last term for the directors of the Mexican soccer.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
And it is that while the executive president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolado not make things easy for the promotion to return, these titles are very nice for the anecdote and for sporting glory, because for those of us who know what it is to play soccer even on the plain, winning a final is cause for celebration.
Although this league does not have the spotlight and the interest due to the little incentive of the high command, it is fair that the fans can enjoy these achievements that at least relieve the soul despite not having their sporting justice of belonging to the highest circuit.
Next year another tournament will begin and if there are not at least four certified teams to ascend to the maximum circuit, the opening of the promotion will continue to be suspended and the owners and directors will not mind continuing to delay and postpone this process each year.
Congratulations to Potro and all his fans for one more trophy in their showcases in MX Expansion LeagueHopefully, true sports justice will soon arrive for them and all the teams that have the aspirations of being able to ascend and play in the First Division.
#Atlante #champion #real #promotion #incentive #suspended
Leave a Reply