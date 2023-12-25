New charging points for the former EXPO area in Milan. Thanks to the partnership between Atlante, the NHOA Group company and Lendlease, a first installation of 8 charging points has been carried out at the Milan Innovation District, already completed and ready to offer all MIND visitors and drivers of electric vehicles infrastructure active to fill up with energy near the A4 motorway.

The Milan Innovation District

With a surface area of ​​one million square metres, the Milan Innovation District is an urban area of ​​Milan dedicated to innovation and research to encourage collaboration between businesses, academic institutions and start-ups active in new sectors such as sustainable energy , smart mobility and digital technologies. The objective is to create a dynamic and truly stimulating ecosystem that promotes the development of innovative solutions and the transformation of ideas into reality with a sustainable footprint, while hosting public excellences such as the Human Technopole, the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital – Sant'Ambrogio , the Triulza Foundation and the Scientific Campus of the University of Milan.

The new Atlante columns at the former EXPO Area

Lendlease, an Australian-based global real estate and infrastructure company with over sixty years of experience, has significant experience in delivering some of the most iconic international projects, such as the Sydney Opera House, London's Olympic Village and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. The partnership between Atlante and Lendlease for the Milan Innovation District includes a first installation of 8 charging points within the former EXPO area, located in the northern area of ​​Milan, near the A4 motorway, a fundamental connection route in Northern Italy .