He Inter Miami of Lionel Messi will be active in week 29 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season this coming Saturday, September 16 when it visits the Atlanta United.
The pink team could once again have several of its figures, after the last match against Sporting Kansas City were absent due to FIFA Date.
In the case of Lionel Messi, Josef Martínez, Diego Gómez, Sergiy Kryvtsov and Robert Taylorcould be considered again by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinodepending on whether some arrive with physical burden and require rest.
For his part, the Atlanta United of Gonzalo Pineda comes from a 2-2 draw as a visitor against FC Dallas.
Goalie: B. Guzan.
Defenses: B. Lennon, M. Robinson, L. Abram, C. Wiley.
Media: T. Muyumba, M. Rossetto, E. Monquera, T. Almada, A. Silva.
Forward: G. Giakoumakis.
The Georgia team had six players called up to their respective teams on this FIFA Date: Miles Robinson, Thiago Almada, Saba Lobjanidze, Giorgios Giakoumakis, Luis Abram, Derrick Etienne Jr and Efraín Morales.
Goalie: D. Callender.
Defenses: D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtsov, K. Miller, J. Alba.
Media: B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo.
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Josef Martínez and R. Taylor.
Without Messithe Florida team achieved an important victory in the fight to get into the playoffs, Leonardo Campana He was the MVP with his double.
Atlanta United 0-2 Inter Miami.
