Inter Miami and Atlanta United will meet in midweek in a match corresponding to the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Herons come into this match as the absolute leaders of the Eastern Conference, while The Five Stripes are fighting to get into playoff position.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Inter Miami and Atlanta United: how and where to watch, time, date, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Atlanta, Georgia
Stadium: Mercedes Benz Stadium
Date: September 18th
Schedule: 19:30 hours (EST), 20:30 in Argentina, 17:30 hours in Mexico
In Spain, Argentina and Mexico, the match can be watched via Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Nashville
|
0-2 D
|
MLS
|
Charlotte
|
0-1 V
|
MLS
|
LA Galaxy
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
|
Saints Laguna
|
0 (3)-0 (5) D
|
Leagues Cup
|
DC United
|
3 (5) – 3 (6) V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Philadelphia
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
Chicago
|
1-4 V
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
Columbus
|
3-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Toronto
|
4-3 V
|
Leagues Cup
These teams have faced each other a total of 13 times. During this time, both Inter Miami and Atlanta United have won five matches and have drawn three.
Last season, both teams met three times, with two victories for Las Garzas (4-0 and 2-1) and one defeat (5-2).
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said that Lionel Messi will travel with the team to face Atlanta United and that he will also be part of the squad that will face New York on Saturday, September 21.
However, ‘Tata’ was cautious and mentioned that he will evaluate whether to ration the minutes of the Argentine star and not expose him, or other elements, to injuries, since Las Garzas face three very close matches.
Atlanta United: B. Guzan, B. Lennon, S. Rode, D. Williams, P. Amador, B. Slisz, A. Fortune, S. Lobzhanidze, A. Miranchuk, A. Silva, D. Ríos.
Inter Miami: D. Callender, M. Weigandt, T. Aviles, H. Martinez, J. Alba, J. Gressel, S. Busquets, F. Redondo, L. Messi, L. Suarez, D. Gomez.
Inter Miami has had a great season in MLS, although it fell short in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Herons have the obligation to reach the final of American soccer and fight for the championship.
Given the recent results of both teams, it seems that Messi and company’s team will be the clear favorites.
Inter Miami 2- 1 Atlanta United
#Atlanta #United #Inter #Miami #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply