Donald Trump’s judicial agenda remains packed. This Tuesday the trial for a civil lawsuit filed by the famous columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll for an alleged rape suffered in the 1990s begins in New York. At the same time, a new countdown has been launched for the former president. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether she illegally interfered in the 2020 Georgia election, said Monday that she plans to announce in the coming months if she files charges.

Willis has written a letter to the county police chief, Pat Labat, informing him that he plans to announce the decision in the period from July 11 to September 1. “In the near future, I will announce the impeachment decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of the 2020 Georgia general election,” says his letter, revealed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The prosecutor assures that she sends the letter to notify the police chief “about the need to strengthen security and preparations in the coming months due to this pending announcement”, which, according to her, “may provoke a significant public reaction”, including potential “acts of violence that endanger the safety” of the community. “As leaders, it is up to us to prepare,” she adds.

Although the letter does not anticipate what the prosecutor’s decision will be, its tone has echoes of Donald Trump’s first indictment regarding payments to conceal scandals during the 2016 campaign, including to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The police and security deployment was necessary for Trump to appear in court to hear the charges brought against him, a milestone in US history.

Trump’s lawyers have indicated in a statement collected by the AP agency that the letter “does nothing more than establish a potential timetable” for the decisions that Willis had already said were going to arrive. The former president’s legal team filed a motion last month seeking to throw out a grand jury report that was imposed to help the Willis investigation. She also asked the court to bar the prosecutor from further investigating or prosecuting Trump. A judge has given Willis until May 1 to respond.

imputed president

Trump became the first president (whether in office or after leaving office) in late March and early April to be charged with committing an alleged crime. In the coming months, he may repeat, either for the investigation of the Atlanta prosecutor or for that of the special prosecutor handling the case of the secret documents and that of his role in subverting the electoral result, including the assault on the Capitol on 6 January 1, 2021. Justice Department prosecutors have questioned numerous Trump administration officials before the grand jury, but it is unclear when those investigations might conclude or if Trump will be charged.

For her part, the Atlanta prosecutor is also investigating other Trump allies for their possible interference in the 2020 elections. She has been presenting evidence to a grand jury that will ultimately have to rule on the accusation. She can file charges against all or part of those investigated.

Against Trump there is very clear evidence that he wanted to interfere in the results, but the prosecutor and the grand jury will have to assess whether he fits into a criminal type to charge him. The then president called on January 2, 2021, the Secretary of State of Georgia and the highest state electoral authority, the Republican Brad Raffensperger, to subvert the result of the November 2020 elections, in which Joe Biden won in that State. “I need to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said in that hour-long conversation, revealed by The Washington Post. That was equivalent to one vote more than Biden’s lead.

A Georgia law makes it a crime to “solicit, order, harass, or otherwise attempt to cause another person to commit voter fraud.” Trump threatened Raffensperger, telling him that he could be committing a crime if he did not comply with his wishes. “The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump said in the call. “And there’s nothing wrong with admitting, you know what I mean, that you’ve recounted and that you were wrong.” To which Raffensperger replied: “Well, Mr. President, the problem is that the data you handle is incorrect.”

The prosecutor opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after the call was made public. At the beginning of 2022, she requested the summons of a grand jury to study the case.

