The defending champion ATK-Mohun Bagan of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday announced an agreement with Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan. The club, however, did not disclose the amount of the agreement with the 27-year-old footballer who received the Arjuna Award.Jhingan said in a press release issued by the club, ‘I am happy to join ATK-Mohun Bagan. I spoke with the coaches and club owners and I am happy that they felt that I could be part of this family. ‘

The former Kerala Blasters player wanted to play in Europe, especially Portugal, but the Corona virus epidemic forced him to change his plans. He now joined the club and will compete in the AFC Cup 2021.