Ecosac grape production fields in Peru

The Atitlan investment groupfounded by Roberto Centeno and Aritza Rodero, continues its commitment to growth in the agri-food sector with its entry as a majority shareholder in the Peruvian Ecosac, the second largest grape exporter in that country with a turnover of more than 183 million euros, through a capital increase valued at 92 million euros.

Ecosac currently has more than 6,000 employees, a figure that can reach 15,000 workers during the harvest season, and has three production plants. In addition, it exports to more than 40 countries and has 2,500 hectares in production, mainly dedicated to grapes, although it also grows peppers and citrus fruits. In addition, the company has another 2,500 hectares of land reserve that will be developed in the coming years.

The plans of the Spanish investment group, which recently tried unsuccessfully to buy into OHLA through a multimillion-dollar injection, to transform Ecosac involve two distinct phases. The first will focus on balancing Ecosac’s financial balance sheet, especially with the commitments made to banks and suppliers, and the second will involve executing an investment plan to put the 5,000 hectares of farms in its portfolio into production. “Ecosac is our first operation in Latin America, following the strategy of supernuts and super fruits that we have set in our growth plan. In addition, it allows us to commercially diversify our markets because it gives us a presence in Asia, the USA and Latin America,” they emphasize from Atitlan.

Roberto Centeno and Aritza Rodero, founders of Atitlan.

This is the latest commitment to the agri-food sector, where the family office In 2022, the company decided to transfer its stakes in five companies to a newly created company, named Okutama Invest, which includes Elaia SA, its main reference in the food sector, as well as Nutlaia SL, Future Farming SL and Atitlan Crops, with a cumulative value of 135 million euros. Its flagship project focuses on pistachio cultivation, where it already has 3,000 hectares of crops, after teaming up with the businessman Jose Perez Thomas and integrate nearly 800 hectares of pistachio from the Castilian-Manchego producer into the Atitlan agricultural platform.

At the end of last year, it also signed an alliance with the Portuguese fund Crest Capital to invest in the primary sector, the first transaction of which is the company specialising in sole farming, Sea Eight, in which Atlitan had previously participated. The entry into Ecosac is a contribution to the diversification of sectors and the commitment to growth in Latin America. “Atitlan is one of the most active business groups in the Iberian Peninsula, which brings growth, sustainability and innovation to different industries,” the grape producer emphasises.

Atitlan closed 2023 with a turnover of 236 million euros, which represented an annual growth of 24%, and with a recurring gross operating profit (EBITDA) of 15 million, 27% more than in the previous year. “Despite the unknowns, we have maintained a firm strategy of selective investment in all our investees. We are confident that this decisive commitment, based on in-depth analysis and a long-term strategic vision, will be reflected in the coming years, generating sustained and profitable growth,” stressed the group’s founders Roberto Centeno and Aritza Rodero in a letter to the group’s shareholders. In its twenty-year history, it has invested more than 1.5 billion euros (most of it in Spain and Portugal) and has consolidated a group that manages companies and assets worth approximately 1 billion euros.

