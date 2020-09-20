The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously engaged in action on notorious criminals. Be it Mukhtar Ansari or Atiq Ahmed, the criminal empire of all is being demolished one by one. A few days ago, the government had frozen the dream project Cold Storage of Bahubali MP Atik Ahmed. After that a bulldozer was also fired in the in-laws of Atik Ahmed’s brother. In continuation of the action against Bahubali on Sunday, parts of the office built on about 1500 square yards of land in Karbala of Khuldabad area of ​​Prayagraj were set ablaze by PDA bulldozers.During this action, apart from PDA officials, officers of district administration and heavy police force were present. In the action being taken against Mafia Atiq Ahmad, if his movable immovable property is assessed, more than 300 hundred crore properties have been confiscated.

‘Demolished … then rebuilt’

The office of former MP Atiq Ahmed has not been demolished for the first time. Earlier, it has also been demolished under Mayawati’s government. Amidst all this, when Atik Ahmed comes out of jail, he gets the illegal construction done again. Between them, the district administration has only one answer that only some part of the office has been made illegal. The front portion of the plush office, built in about 1500 square yards, is being declared illegal. The same has been grounded on Sunday.

Career start from this office

The zonal officer of the Prayagraj Development Authority present during the entire operation, Sreesat Shukla, said that some part of Atik Ahmed’s office was illegal and the pass was built on more land than the map. The same illegal construction has been dropped. Bahubali former MP Atik Ahmed started his political career from this office.