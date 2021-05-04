Miguel Ángel Atienza (May 27, 1999) obeys one of the few positive news from Eibar in 2021, in which it seems that it can lead to the Second Division unless it is applied to the maximum in this final section. Mendilibar’s team, avoiding difficulties in the form of injuries and sanctions, has pulled the young Atienza to patch the laminated midfield, with Exposito and Diop out of action. In this situation, the Madrid midfielder has been rescued from the subsidiary, CD Vitoria that plays in the Third Division, by Mendilibar to serve as a support in the wide area. An entity that lives moments of indefiniteness, bottom with four games to go, with the march in June of its sports director, Fran Garagarza, and surely of his coach.

Of the last six games he has been the starter, with 33 at his back and provided with a privileged physique, in four of them leaving hints that he is a pivot with conditions and personality. Emerging from adversity, he has already added eight games in the First Division. Atienza, who has a contract with the armory subsidiary until June 2023, riding with the first team for months, has received external interests. A very intellectually trained boy, with a total commitment to Eibar, with whom he participates as a second coach in his Infants and with spectacular career notes. After knocking out Alavés, Atienza commented that they need “a lot to win, to be close to who we want to be and to feel identified with our game and we want to achieve it; the key is to give it continuity and we can be very close. Your confidence increases, you have to believe a lot, have faith, believe in ourselves, and I’m sure we will be very close, I’m sure, “he launched with caution and hope about the salvation of an Eibar who will fight until the end.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 4, 2021

At 17, Atienza was away from football for eight months at Fuenlabrada. He had made his debut in the Second Division when he was only 17 years old with his first team, standing out at Fernando Torres. His coach, Antonio Calderón, used Atienza’s physical and tactical qualities despite his youth. Fuenlabrada wanted to shield him and offered him a renovation that Atienza refused. A determination that angered the club and determined to put him aside for eight months, even the world to handle even give up football. He did not play again for a single minute with Fuenlabrada, which enabled Eibar to capture him in the summer of 2018 and insert him into their subsidiary. He signed a four-year contract that in July 2020 he renewed as a gunsmith midfielder until June 30, 2023, two more seasons. The Madrid midfielder, Already a regular in the training sessions of the first team, he made his debut on January 4, 2020 in the First Division playing 25 minutes against Valencia in Mestalla replacing Sergio Álvarez, with participation in the Cup last season against SD Logroñés. Atienza is a profile that Mendilibar loves, as corraborated by this final stretch of the campaign despite the elusive choral circumstances.