Sunday, June 25, 2023
Athletics | Zharnel Hughes beat the world’s top time and the wild British record by 100

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
The 27-year-old sprinter ran a time of 9.83 in New York.

Britain’s Zharnel Hughes on Saturday ran the top time of the world statistics this season in the 100 meters.

Hughes, 27, stopped the digitals in New York with a time of 9.83, breaking his country’s record. The previous record was Linford Christie 9.87 from the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

The recent British record was created in ideal conditions with a tailwind blowing at 1.3 meters per second.

“I woke up this morning with a score of 9.83 in mind. When I looked at the clock and saw the readings 9.83 – I don’t know, did you see my reaction – I was wondering what the hell just happened here,” Hughes recounted his run, according to the Reuters news agency.

Hughes took the world record this season from the Kenyan From Ferdinand Omanyalawho ran 9.84 in Nairobi in May.

British sprinter practicing Jamaican of Glen Mills in coaching. Mills is the world’s fastest man of all time Usain Bolt’s former coach.

See also  Sports Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Women should not compete in women's sport - "I think it makes sense"

“I wasn’t coming here to break records. I just wanted to run fast,” Hughes said, planning to reward himself with pizza.

In his career, Hughes has achieved two individual European championships and two European relay gold medals. He has a total of five European Championship medals.

From the World Championships, Hughes has silver and bronze medals in the relay.

