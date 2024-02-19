Athletics | Yousif Joseph, 26, plans to be the fastest in Finland in two years – an expert assesses whether it is possible

Athletics expert Lauri Hollo reminds us that even improving the record by a tenth of a second in a year is a tough achievement in adulthood.

Yousif Joseph set a tough goal at the WC Indoor Championships over the weekend: he wants to be the fastest man in Finland in two years.

26-year-old Joseph started training properly last summer. In Tampere, in the SM halls, he was the second best runner who qualified from the final in the 200 meters.

Editorial athletics expert Lauri Hollo keeps the two-year goal busy.

“It's not like things click your fingers and miracles happen. But I don't judge that it would be completely out of the question in two years, even to the final level of the Kaleva Games”, Hollo estimates.

Finland the title of the fastest man is usually awarded based on the distance of one hundred meters. Because Joseph's times last year were 11 seconds apart. The record is recorded as 10.88. The result is 0.76 seconds away Samuli Samuelsson last summer to run to the Finnish record of 10,12. Hollo describes the difference as a “little age” at 100.

For a 26-year-old runner, development no longer happens through physical maturation, as it does for juniors. All development must be obtained by optimizing training and rest. A short training background may bring a slight advantage in the pace of development.

“Two tithes per year is a huge improvement in adulthood. Tithes a year is realistic if everything goes well.”

Although the goals sound overly optimistic, Hollo also sees a lot of good in Joseph and finds the company interesting..

“It's great that he says his goals out loud and tries. These are already good results, he didn't get left behind. There aren't too many cases like this, where you go into adulthood with a terrible attitude and attitude. Hats off,” Hollo says,

Based on the Tampere Games, Hollo estimates that Joseph has relatively good step contact, but the step seemed a little short.

“He's a physical guy. Not a flower stick that you could say increases strength. Maybe on the technical side, there are developments to be found in step length, frequency and knee lift.”

Age does not automatically come before Joseph has time to develop into the top of Finland. Hollo reminds Linford Christie ran at the top of the world while still in his forties. There are also examples from around the world who started sprinting late.

“In the United States, American football players have quickly become runners. Of course, as a sport, it also requires explosive speed, in which case it has been a surefire support.”

Statistical workshop according to the season statistics, with his last season's quote of 10.88 at one hundred meters, Joseph was in the shared 39th place in the domestic statistics. For example, a time of 10.51 was required for tenth place.

With the idea of ​​steady development, for next year, half should be removed, that is, it should reach 10.50 in time. It would have been among the top ten fastest last summer.

“Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like realism,” says Hollo.,