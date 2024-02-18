Athletics | Yousif Joseph, 26, moved to Finland as a child in pursuit of a better life – one thing in the environment surprised him

Yousif Joseph, 26, is a sprinter who started his career last year. He wants to be the fastest in Finland within two years.

18.2. 21:32

from Sudan A sprinter who moved to Finland Yousif Joseph, 26, is an exceptional athlete. He competed in the 200m indoor championships on Sunday, although he only started training properly last summer.

Joseph, representing Siilinjärvi Ponnistu, was already fighting for a place in the final race, but he narrowly qualified in second place. His time was 21.82 when he was the last to reach the finals Konsta Alatuvan the time was 21.58.

Oulu Pyrinnön Samuel Purola won the final with a time of 21.05.

Joseph says that he has been fast since childhood. He has always wanted to do sports, but due to financial obstacles, he could not start the sport earlier.

He played football for a couple of years because it was cheaper than athletics.

“Since school, I've been able to break various records and I've always been the most explosive and fastest guy. I've always wanted to start this sport, but futs has been a cheaper sport and close by, so I was able to do it,” says Joseph after his competition in Tampere's Pirkkahalli.

Joseph has lived in Finland since the age of 7. He speaks Finnish fluently, although he says that the language has started to seem more difficult as he gets older.

Officially, Joseph's mother tongue is Finnish, but he feels that he speaks Arabic better.

“Sometimes I forget some words. It's probably what happens when you think in two different languages ​​in your head, so it doesn't come as easily as it did when it was smaller,” reflects Joseph.

Joseph's family consists of a mother, father and six children. Joseph was born in Sudan, but he lived in Egypt for a year before moving to Kuopio with his family.

According to Joseph, the bad situation at home made the family look for a place to live elsewhere.

“Father knew how to read the situation well, so he got us out of there and here to study and live a better life. In Sudan, for example, the study opportunities are not as good as here,” says Joseph.

Joseph would like to run against the best in Europe and the world.

Migration From Africa to Finland, Joseph felt strange at first. He didn't speak Finnish at all at that time, and the whole environment looked different compared to the south.

“We came here in May, but it still felt really cold. I moved around wearing overalls even then. There was a lot of forest and it looked a bit empty when you were used to that kind of city life and congestion in Egypt,” Joseph recalls.

However, the language quickly caught on to Joseph as he played with the other children. He started first grade already the fall following the move, in the same class as the Finns.

Joseph later studied civil engineering. Joseph's father's passion for mathematics may have influenced his choice.

“Dad already taught us quite a lot of mathematics in Egypt, when he likes it. He wanted us to somehow become smart math majors. Not all of us did, I'm perhaps the only one of us oldest children who developed a nut head,” says Joseph with a laugh.

Joseph thought he would apply to university after his engineering studies. Plans changed when he finally decided to start running.

“Now I just feel like I want to focus on this. I still work on the side so that I can live. It's nice to be an engineer when you can be quite flexible in working hours.”

See also Meteorologist sees “a single catastrophe” Yousif Joseph (right) with his coach Juhapekka Tuomainen.

Joseph's running career started when his younger brother contacted him Juhapekka Tuomainen last February. Little brother started coaching Tuomainen and told him about his big brother.

“This little brother said he has a big brother who is even six times faster than him. I said I'm sure it can't be, that's what I'd like to see. Yousif messaged me after that and then I saw it. I thought there was no point in this, an absolutely brilliant and exceptional athlete,” coach Tuomainen commented next to Joseph.

The duo's goal is for Joseph to be the fastest runner in Finland within two years. After that, Joseph wants to run against the best in Europe and the world.

The goal is big, but the coach considers it realistic.

“Even though it sounds hard, I think it's also healthy, because Yousif is ready to do all the things it requires,” says Tuomainen.

“This is my passion. It might sound arrogant to some, but I've always been like this. I don't settle for something small, so to speak, but I always aim forward”, says Joseph.