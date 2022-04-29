Athletics Young athletes fleeing Ukraine chase their targets in Albania: “The war changed our lives but did not destroy our dreams”

Eight young Ukrainian athletes are training in the city of Elbasan in central Albania.

Russian a full-scale attack forced a group of young Ukrainian athletes to leave their homes and flee to a safer place. A group of eight young athletes found shelter in Albania and a training ground in the city of Elbasan.

“The war changed our lives but didn’t destroy our dreams,” the 17-year-old Marija Larina tells AFP, a news agency visiting the Central Albanian city.

Larina represented Ukraine in her main sport of ball shooting last summer at the European Athletics Under-20s in Tallinn. Now he is aiming for the August World Championships of the same age group to be held in Colombia.

“It’s very hard to practice in Ukraine right now,” Larina says.

Athletes, mainly from Bah’mut, the eastern Donetsk region, left their homes with heavy hearts when training became impossible. Eight athletes and two coaches fled in late March, a month after the start of the offensive war.

A group of eight young Ukrainian athletes found refuge and training in the Albanian city of Elbasan.

Athletes the group arrived in Albania via Poland. The trip was funded by the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, with local authorities responsible for accommodation in Elbasan.

AFP describes in his story how young Ukrainians warm up at the Elbasan stadium Dr. Dren, Dua Lipan as well as a Ukrainian band Dzidzion pace.

Larina, whose mother and grandmother stayed home, follows the news of her homeland on the training ground as well.

“The situation is difficult throughout the Donetsk region. Their lives are in danger, ”Larina whispers.

A grenade had just fallen near his home a few days earlier. And when Larina was talking on the phone with her mother, this one had been very scared and crying.

For the first time in his life, 17-year-old pole vaulter Valentin Loboda is abroad. His family stayed home in Ukraine.

Young the athlete says he is grateful to Albania for the warm welcome, but stresses that all the hearts of Ukrainians are now at home.

In addition to Albania, young Ukrainian athletes have sought refuge in Bulgaria, Italy and Turkey, among others.

“However, many have not been able to leave Ukraine. We are worried about their fate, ”the coach said Pavlo Zadorozhniy tells AFP.

“I never thought my first trip would be such an experience,” says Loboda, who trains hard but returns to Ukraine all the time in her thoughts.

“It’s really dangerous there. This war is killing people. ”