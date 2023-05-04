Athletics | Yle: The sprinter’s SE man robs the Finnish Sports Federation, the reason being snitching

SUL requires a deductible from those representing Finland in the PM Games. Samuel Samuelsson says he is disappointed with the union.

Finns track and field athletes have to pay a deductible of 400 euros if they go on a representative mission to the Nordic championships in Copenhagen at the end of this month. Tells about it Over.

The line of the Finnish Sports Association is receiving strong criticism for running the 100-meter Finnish record last summer From Samuel Samuelsson. For the Finnish relay team, the PM race would be an important competition, as the team would have the opportunity to try to break the 2024 European Championship limit.

Competition opportunities rarely open up for the relay team, a few times a season. EC places are divided by ranking, which requires two times.

The deductible of 400 euros applies to all members of the relay team separately, i.e. a team of four should pay a total of 1,600 euros for competing in Finnish colors and aiming for a European Championship place.

“It’s about ass-fucking that I’m paying for us to have a chance to get to the European Championship. The Finnish Sports Federation clearly does not see that the PM race is important for us,” Samuelsson told Yle.

“I am really disappointed with the union’s actions in this situation.”

Samuelsson says team members want to run the relay because the chances of success are good. He himself says that he chooses the PM races, even if there is a race trip available where the race organizer pays the expenses.

“The future of Finnish sprinting depends on our personal funds. Yes, it’s quite sad,” Samuelsson said.

The CEO of the sports association Harry Aalton according to the national team representative athletes will have to pay deductibles this year for the first time. He justifies the matter to Yle by securing the union’s finances.

Last year, the union’s finances suffered because exceptionally large teams were sent to the European Championships in Munich and the World Championships in Eugene, USA. In the financial statements, SUL had a loss of around one hundred thousand euros.

The topic caused a lot of surprise on Twitter as well. Former Minister of Sports Hanna Kosonen (center) wondered if the sponsorship situation in sports is so bad that deductibles are needed.