Athletics | Yle: The Finnish manager of the shot Jacques Freitag, 42, tells about the last stages of his former protégé: “I went with them”

Athletics|Jacques Freitag died under unclear circumstances.

High jump world champion Jacques Freitag, 42, was found dead on Monday in Pretoria, South Africa. According to reports, the man’s body was found shot in a local cemetery.

Freitag’s death was preceded by a dark chain of events. The ex-high jumper’s family reported him missing in June. At the time, they said Freitag had left his mother’s apartment with an unknown man and had not been seen since.

Finnish former race manager of Freitag, which won the world championship in 2003 Jukka Härkönen is commented Ylele the last days of his former protégé. According to his information, Freitag had been picked up by two “well-dressed men”

“Probably drug cartel people. I don’t know if Jack was under the influence of drugs, but he left with them, Härkönen says of the man,” who Freitag said had left.

According to local police, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

A high jumper post-career times are known to have been difficult. It is said that he fell into problematic drug use already during his sports career.

Freitag’s sister Chrissie Lewis is of The Citizen by said his brother’s drug problem began after the failed 2004 Athens Olympics. At that time, Freitag broke his ankle, and during the rehabilitation period that followed the incident, he became fatally addicted to drugs.

Härkönen also says that he saw Freitag after his injury in South Africa.

“I was in Pretoria in November when I saw him on the street. The use immediately revealed that everything is not OK,” says Härkönen, according to Yle.

British of The Sun by In the years before his death, for example, Freitag was seen sleeping on the street and living without a full-time job.

in Paris In addition to the adult world championship he won in 2003, Freitag was also the under-18 and under-20 world champion. He jumped his personal record of 238 in 2005.