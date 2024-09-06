Athletics | Yle: Tero Pitkämäki and Oliver Helander’s coaching relationship ended

Athletics|Oliver Helander will be coached by Petteri Piironen.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander will not continue to cooperate Tero Pitkämäki with, says Yle.

The 2007 world champion served as Helander’s personal coach from 2021. In the future, Helander will be coached by a javelin coach Petteri Piironen.

According to Yle, Pitkämäki took the initiative to end the coaching relationship.

“I brought up my view that I don’t have enough time to familiarize myself with Oliver’s coaching work, programming and presence,” Pitkämäki told Yle.

Under Pitkämäki’s coaching, Helander won EC bronze this summer in Rome. Helander’s record score of 89.83 was achieved in Turku in the summer of 2022.

Pitkämäki also stopped working with his second coach, a 24-year-old Teemu Narvin with. Narvi threw his record 82.37 in May of this year.