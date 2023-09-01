Athletics | Yle: Oliver Helander will not throw in the Sweden match

Lassi Etelätalo throws in place of Helander.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander not throwing in the Sweden match, says Yle on its website.

Helander’s absence is confirmed to Yle by the CEO of the Finnish Sports Association Jani Tanskanen. According to Tanskanen, Helander has a health reason, and the thrower will go to the doctor immediately after arriving in Finland.

“Oliver has his own reason, let’s go over it after this race. After yesterday’s race, the sensations in my body have been like that”, Tanskanen commented on the matter to Yle.

Helander competed on Thursday night in the Zurich Diamond League. He already showed at the World Championships in Budapest that the competitive pace is tough. At the World Championships, the qualifiers were held on Friday of last week, so Helander would have had four races in just over a week.

Throwing at Helander’s farm in Stockholm Lassi Etelätalo. In addition, Finland is represented Toni Kuusela and Taneli Juutinen.

Helander’s in addition, the Finnish team is missing on the weekend, for example Viivi Lehikoinen and Heta Tuuri. Both compete in Xiamen, China in the Diamond League. Lehikoinen is participating in the 400-meter hurdles and Tuuri in the high jump.

In the case of Lehikoinen, sanctions are possible, because based on the athlete’s contract, the Sweden match is one of the events from which the athlete could only be absent with a medical certificate. The chairman of the sports association Riikka Pakarinen possible fines will be discussed after the season.

Tuuri is not a contract athlete of the association, so the sanctions do not apply to him.

According to STT, a few athletes of the Finnish team have fallen ill, and their ability to compete this weekend is uncertain. There are also sick people in the team’s training.

Typically the athletes have missed the match against Sweden precisely because of injuries, in which case no sanctions are imposed.

In recent years, the most significant absentee has been in the Swedish team. Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has competed in a national match for the last time in 2019, when he won the competition held at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm. ¨

This year, Duplantis plans to participate again. Last year too, he traveled to Helsinki to cheer on the Swedish team, although he did not compete soon after the Diamond League competition.