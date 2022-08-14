Athletics | Yle: Medal hope Oliver Helander has to miss the European Championships – “There’s no chance to throw”

Helander’s side injury has not healed fast enough.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander will not participate in the European Athletics Championships in Munich next week. Helander confirms it To Yle.

The reason for the absence is a side injury that he received at the Kaleva Games a week ago.

“The side has healed so slowly that there is no possibility of throwing next week in Munich. I went to Vaasa today to try to throw, but nothing came of it,” Helander commented to Yle.

“I’ve been able to do punching exercises relatively well, but I haven’t been able to do any running, jumping or other explosive training after the Kaleva Games. The injury has affected the rinks quite a lot.”

The qualification for the javelin throw of the European Championships will take place on Friday. He goes to the games instead of Helander Toni Keränen. The matter was confirmed to Yle by the javelin coach Tero Pitkämäki.

Helander has thrown 89.93 at his best this season. The result came in mid-June in Turku. At the World Championships in Oregon, he was eighth in the final with a result of 82.24.

If Helander had been healthy, he would have had a full chance of a medal at the European Championships.